3,175 phones snatched during January in Karachi: sources

KARACHI: ARY News has acquired important details from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) report documenting the rate of street crimes in Karachi during the first month of 2019.

A report, which is yet to be published by the department, revealed following numbers for the month of January 2019:

3,175 mobile phones were snatched and stolen

131 priced vehicles were snatched from the citizens

Mugging of 1, 862 motorcycles took place in the city

In comparison with the January 2018 report of CPLC, January 2019 saw a rise in street crimes as additional 418 mobile phones were snatched, however, 210 less motorcycles were seized from the citizens during the first month of 2019.

Last year in October, the Sindh Police set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi.

The police department prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel to perform their duties on bikes in order to root out rising street crimes.

Street Watch Force was provided 80 motorbikes in district South and Old City Area, eight in district East, while 20 each in districts Central, Malir, West and Korangi.

