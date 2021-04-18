At least 32 dead, over 100 injured after train derails in Egypt

CAIRO: At least 32 people have lost their lives and 109 sustained wounds in the horrible train accident, whereas, several victims were still trapped underneath overturned carriages.

Several people were hurt in Egypt after eight train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province north of Cairo on Sunday, the province’s verified page on Facebook said.

Twenty ambulances rushed to the site, it said. Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

The train departed Cairo at 1:20 P.M. and was due to arrive in Mansoura at 5:00 P.M, Reuters reported. Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Al-Arabiya, at least 32 people have lost their lives and 109 sustained wounds in the horrible train accident, whereas, several victims were still trapped underneath overturned carriages near the Benha city on Sunday.

The driver, an assistant and eight others were arrested and an investigation by the country’s public prosecution is underway.

Egyptian daily Youm7 reported that 20 ambulances attended the scene after the 949 Cairo-Mansoura derailed.

It is the second derailment in Egypt in one week, after an incident that happened at Minya al-Qamh in which around 15 people were injured according to Youm7.

The incident comes weeks after at least 18 people were killed and many more injured when two trains collided in Egypt’s Sohag province on March 26.

