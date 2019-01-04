Indian lawyers delegation calls on acting Punjab governor

LAHORE: A 32-member delegation of Indian lawyers on Friday called on Acting Governor Punjab Pervez Elahi and discussed issues of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, while stressing for holding of talks between India and Pakistan, Pervez Elahi said soon after becoming the prime minister, Imran Khan had offered India for talks.

“Probably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond positively because of the upcoming elections,” he said.

The acting governor said Pakistan wanted good relations with all the neighbouring countries including India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had begun the journey of love through opening the Kartarpur border. He further highlighted that contacts and relations between masses of both the countries were imperative.

Hailing the friendship bus service from Amritsar to Lahore, Pervez Elahi said Pakistan constructed a first-class two-way road from Wagah Border to Nankana Sahib in the same spirit.

The Indian counsels on this occasion said the exchange of delegations between Pakistan and India would create hope for peace.

A senior lawyer, Advocate Partap Singh expressed immense joy over his visit to Pakistan and said after arriving in Lahore he felt as if he was sitting at his home.

“We are taking back pleasant memories and message of love with us from Pakistan,” he said.

