DNA sampling being used to identify PK-8303 victims, 34 dead handed over to families

KARACHI: Ministry of Health Sindh on Sunday informed that 34 dead bodies out of the 97 that succumbed to the ill-fated PIA PK-8303 flight crash have been identified, ARY News reported.

The bodies suffering severe charring due to extreme heat of jet fuel catching fire became unrecognizable and were hence identified via DNA testing.

Read More: PIA plane crash claims lives of four members of a family

34 individuals have been recognised by DNA testing and the bodies have been handed over to relatives and loves ones for the final rights.

At least eight bodies of victims killed in plane crash in Karachi were handed over to their heirs after identification from Edhi and Chipa Centres yesterday.

Read More: Eight bodies of victims killed in plane crash handed over to their heirs

According to Edhi authorities 56 bodies of the plane crash victims were shifted to Edhi morgue, from which three bodies were handed over to relatives and loved ones.

The bodies were identified as of Dilshad Ahmed, Dilshad Begum and Riffat Khatoon. Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said that five bodies out of 39 were also handed over to the heirs from Chipa morgue.

Comments

comments