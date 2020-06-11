LAHORE: Punjab province recorded 2,003 new COVID-19 cases in the province during the last 24 hours, raising the provincial virus tally to 45,463, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics provided by the provincial health department, 34 more people lost their lives in the province while battling COVID-19. The total number of patients who succumbed to the virus has reached 841 in the province.

The province has so far performed 317,893 virus tests. The number of recoveries in the province stands at 9,005.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 119,536 with 38,391 patients having cured of the disease and 2,356 virus-related deaths.

So far, 45,463 cases have been detected in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 488 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,018 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 101 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,356 so far. A total of 5,834 new cases were detected when 26,573 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 38,391. So far,780,825 tests have been conducted across the country.

