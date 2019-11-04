Over 35 Pakistani companies to attend China Import Expo

Over 35 Pakistani companies will showcase their products at the week-long second China International Import Expo, scheduled to begin in Shanghai on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood will lead the Pakistani delegation of top business executives at the expo, Radio Pakistan reported.

The export-oriented Pakistani companies will display textile, leather and sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products at their stalls in order to enhance exports to China.

Read More: Hong Kong’s Hutchison Port Holdings to invest $240mn in Pakistan

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will also set up a stall to show Pakistani products.

The advisor will also talk to the media on trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan during the expo. He will attend the ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization and hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese Minister of Commerce in Beijing.

