KARACHI: 417 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected and seven patients died over the past 24 hours in Sindh pushing the death toll to 137, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said 417 new cases were diagnosed as positive when 2,571 tests were conducted. So far, 66,623 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 7882 with the addition of the new infections.

CM Murad said 74patients were cured of the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 1,222.

He said 6,116 patients are under treatment, including 4,954 in home isolation, while 615 are being kept at isolation centres and 507 at different hospitals. 79 patients are in critical condition, of them 16 are on ventilators, he added.

Of the total 417 new cases, 357 were detected in Karachi, including 123 cases in Malir, 91 cases in district South, 51 in district Central, 44 in district East, 30 in district West and 18 in Korangi.

Sukkur recorded 20 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Ghotki eight, Hyderabad four, Jacobabad three, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.

