36 more quit nationalist parties to join mainstream politics in Sindh

SUKKUR: Expressing repentance over their past, at least 36 more people associated with various nationalist parties and banned outfits announced to quit their parties and decided to join mainstream national politics in Sukkur.

In a graceful ceremony, organized in honor of the erstwhile nationalists, they can be seen hoisting national flags and chanting slogans in favor of Pakistan and Pak-Army.

Talking to ARY News, one of the participants said that he had been associated with a nationalist party since long and received great losses. He said that they were misguided.

The man said that Pakistan is our homeland and vowed to serve the nation as a patriotic citizen of the country. He maintained that they will stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army against the Pakistan’s enemies.

