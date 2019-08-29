365,000 registered for Naya Pakistan Housing Project: Nadra

LAHORE: Nearly 365,000 people have registered for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) in a month and a half, according to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

According to a spokesperson, 365,000 people registered themselves for the housing project since July 15 through Nadra’s online registration process. “Some 7,500 Nadra e-facility centres are providing information to people about the project. Besides, three special camps have been set up at Raiwind, Chuhng and Ferozepur Road for awareness and registration of citizens for the programme,” he said.

The citizens can access the website nphp.nadra.gov.pk and following the fee payment process, they can fill the registration form online and submit it on the portal.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the provision of affordable housing facility to citizens.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will also directly benefit forty different industries related to the construction business, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On March 28, Pakistan and the World Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the housing sector during an international housing conference.

