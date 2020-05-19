39 policemen infected with coronavirus in KPK

PESHAWAR: The number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone up to 39 after more police officials tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The policemen affected by Covid-19 include three deputy superintendent of police (DSP), one superintendent of Police (SP) and 11 constables.

The condition of affected policemen is stable and they will undergo the tests after a few days, according to the spokesperson.

On the other hand, the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh had increased to 151.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment while 29 have recovered and sent back to their homes.

The spokesman added that two policemen have died due to the coronavirus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical.

“Covid-19 infected policemen were being looked after properly and steps being taken to this effect on daily basis,” added the spokesperson.

