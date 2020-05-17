398 COVID-19 patients recovered in Sindh in 24 hours: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that 398 COVID-19 patients recovered in Sindh in past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Wahab said that 11 coronavirus patients died in Sindh during past 24 hours.

The number of patients required ICU facility also enhanced rapidly and 92 patients have been in intensive care units (ICUs) in Sindh, he said.

Moreover, 114 patients of coronavirus have been in precarious condition and 31 of them were on ventilators’ aid, the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his statement said that 787 new patients of coronavirus have been reported in the province within last 24 hours. Most cases, 515, were reported in Karachi, he added.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus patients has soared to 40,151 in Pakistan with 1,352 new cases reported during the past 24 hours on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 14,584 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 15,590 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 572 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

27,937 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11341 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,73,410, with 14,175 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

