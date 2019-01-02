3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan begins in Quetta  

RAWALPINDI: The 3rd National Security Workshop Balochistan was commenced in Quetta on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to an ISPR press release, the workshop was organized by Pakistan Army in collaboration with Balochistan government to create an understanding about critical national security issues.

The event was aimed to enhance awareness about evolving international, regional and domestic environment and their impact on security of Pakistan with special focus on Balochistan, said the military’s media wing.

A Total of 102 participants including member of national and Balochistan Provincial assemblies, Tribal elders, media representatives and bureaucrats attended the workshop.

Renowned scholars, senior diplomats and technocrats will interact with the participants besides visits to prestigious national institutions, said ISPR.

Commander Southern Command welcomed the participants on the opening day of the workshop.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, addressing the Second National Security Workshop Balochistan on May 7, had said that full spectrum of threat demanded comprehensive national response and Army was fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state.

“Terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity. Pakistan has fought against this menace indiscriminately and shall root it out through whole of the nation approach,” he had said.

Comments

comments