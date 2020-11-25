40 Ormara boats drown due to late-night rains, wind gush

KARACHI: About 40 boats moored across the Ormara coastline have drowned on Wednesday reportedly due to late-night rains and wind gush which dashed to the region from West, ARY News reported.

Balochistan Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (BFCS) urged rescue agencies to help fishermen with salvaging their vessels as they see them wash away. Some rescue personnel reached the Ormara coast to try and recover the boats.

According to BFCS, some 35 of all boats have been destroyed completely while five of them have sustained structural damages which the boat owners say encountered the weather calamity.

However, the fishermen’s society said no casualties transpired in the event. The speedy winds gusting across the coast upped the tides and engulfed the vessels anchored near the shore.

Yesterday, many areas of the port city received first drizzle and moderate rains as the winter arrived in Pakistan while winds blowing accelerate to about 40 KM an hour.

Many areas including Gulshan e Maymar, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Sohrab Goth receive light showers while portions of Centre and West districts: Sujani Town, Gulberg Town, North Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, Orangi Town, and S.I.T.E Area received light downpour as well.

It may be noted that the rainband from the Western system was said likely to lash Karachi with heavy rains late into the night, the meteorological department has said today, which will slightly drop the temperature of the port city.

