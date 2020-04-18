41 new coronavirus cases surface in Balochistan

QUETTA: 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan, taking the provincial tally to 376 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Balochistan government’s spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said that during the past 24 hours, 41 people have tested positive for the virus.

He maintained that the province has currently 229 locally transmitted virus cases. “Overall five people have been killed from the virus while 142 recovered from it,” the spokesperson added.

بلوچستان میں کورونا وائرس سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد 376 ہوگئی ۔

کورونا سے متاثرہ مقامی افراد کی تعداد 229 ہوگئی۔

عوام الناس سے دست بستہ گذارش ہے کہ احتیاط کیجئے

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 18, 2020

Liaquat Shahwani said that 147 pilgrims have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

In a tweet, he urged the people to adopt proper preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus.

Read More: Coronavirus cases reach 335 in Balochistan: spokesperson

Earlier on April 17, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government had confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases had reached 335 after two more tested positive.

Liaquat Shahwani, in his Twitter message, had confirmed that the latest tally of coronavirus cases of the province up to 335. He had said that two persons had been detected with COVID-19 infection.

Shahwani had detailed that the provincial health authorities had conducted overall 43 tests and 41 people were tested negative for the disease.

Comments

comments