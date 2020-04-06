LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says 1,929 tests for coronavirus were carried out in the province today, out of which 425 were declared positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in the province has soared to 1,918.

“We now have capacity to perform 3,100 tests/day and 8 more labs are in pipeline, that will take our capacity to 5000/day. We believe that early detection and isolation is our best bet to contain the virus & we will keep working towards that,” the chief minister said.

Out of 1929 tests conducted today, 425 new positive cases were confirmed. 666 patients are in different districts, 536 are in Tableeghi Jama’ats’ quarantines, 49 in Camp Jail quarantine, 213 in DGK, 449 in Multan & 5 in Faisalabad quarantine. 8 patients are in critical condition — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

Providing a breakdown of cases, he said among the total, 666 patients are in different districts, 536 are in Tableeghi Jama’ats’ quarantines, 49 in Camp Jail quarantine, 213 in Dera Gazi Khan, 449 in Multan and 5 in Faisalabad quarantine.

Eight patients are in critical condition, he added.

