4,316 more Pakistanis selected in third Hajj balloting  

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday conducted third round of balloting to select 4,316 more Pakistanis to perform Hajj under the government Hajj scheme, ARY News reported.

A spokes person of the ministry said that the third balloting was conducted today after the approval of the federal cabinet and added that 4,316 more persons were selected in the third Hajj balloting. He said that the federal secretary Mian Muhammad Mushtaq performed the balloting.

Total 123,316 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year, the spokesperson said and added that the successful applicants will be informed through SMS. He asked the successful applicants to submit their dues in the concerned banks by July 10.

Earlier on June 3, a second balloting for an additional Hajj quota under the government scheme was held in Islamabad.

A total of 9,474 pilgrims were selected through transparent and computerised balloting. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri had performed the balloting.

Pakistan’s Hajj quota was increased from 1,84,210 to 200,000 pilgrims this year as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia agreed to give an additional quota of 15,790 pilgrims as a gift from Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman on a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

