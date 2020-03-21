44 catch coronavirus from single guest at wedding ceremony

As many as 44 people caught novel coronaviurs from a single guest at a wedding ceremony in Uruguay.

According to the details, a fashion designer Carmela Hontou, 57, attended the wedding celebration in the upmarket neighbourhood of Carrasco in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo. She at the party which was attended by 500 people just hours after landing in the country from Spain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uruguay has seen confirmed coronaviurs cases leap from four on March 12 to 79 on Wednesday, with another 392 suspected cases.

This jump has been linked to the spread of the disease at the party in the country’s capital, Mail Online reported

Defending her decision to attend the social gathering, the designer said that she also had lunch with her 84-year-old grandmother the same day and went to another party the next day where there were many other people.

Hontou said, ‘That’s ridiculous! Plus, do you know how many people came on that plane?’

Ms Hontou revealed that she had developed a fever of 41 degrees and called a doctor after visiting Madrid in January.

She said that when she brought up her worries about the illness being related to coronavirus her doctor did ‘not pay attention’. The designer also said that she was concerned enough about the virus that on her next trip on 22 February she got off the plane in Madrid wearing a face mask.

She may face legal charges under article 224 of Uruguay’s penal code regarding ‘the spreading of contagious diseases’, according to press reports.

Prosecutors are reportedly also investigating her sons who have been to visit their mother in breach of quarantine rules.

