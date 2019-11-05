44 new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The health authorities confirmed that as many as 44 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,751 with the confirmation of 44 new patients.

The officials said that 90 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar city on Wednesday, while the number of dengue fever cases has crossed the figure of 2575 in the city.

Earlier on Monday, two dengue patients died of mosquito-borne dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll to 29 in the metropolis.

A 55-year-old woman, identified as Zahida Kausar was resident of the Federal B. Area and was under treatment at a private hospital of Karachi. She died to the dengue virus during treatment. A seventh-month-old child, resident of Al-Noor society, also lost the battle against dengue fever.

Read More: 88 new dengue cases reported in Punjab during 24 hours

According to Sindh Dengue Control Program (SDCP), 210 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in the metropolis during the last 24 hours.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

