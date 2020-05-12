45 electricity feeders trip due to strong winds in various parts of Sindh

SUKKUR: A fierce series of winds have triggered power outages in a large area of the city after 45 electricity feeders tripped due to the strong winds, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, electricity feeders tripped in areas of Qambar Shadad Kot, Wara, Mero Khan and Kashmore and the areas currently face a blackout.

Areas of Guddu, Ghotki, Panu Aqil and adjoining areas are also among those suffering.

Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) has said that the electricity feeder restoration will begin shortly.

Earlier on April 30, Following a major cut in petrol prices, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz announced that the government will soon reduce gas and electricity prices.

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’, Shibli Faraz said that the government will pass on the benefit of reduced oil prices on masses. He said that the government was taking all-out measures to provide relief to masses despite difficulties.

The minister maintained that the prime minister is committed to facilitate the middle class and vulnerable segments of the society amid coronavirus pandemic.

