45 mln citizens unregistered with NADRA, discloses NA document

ISLAMABAD: Around 45 million people of the country have been unregistered in NADRA’s database, a report submitted in the National Assembly disclosed.

According to ARY News, the report presented in the lower house of the Parliament, pointed out 45 million people’s gap between the record of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and the results of the population census.

NADRA have an aggregate of 176 million registered citizens, while according to the Population Census 2017, Pakistan’s overall population has been 221 million people, showing a difference of 45 million people between two different datasets, the document submitted to the National Assembly disclosed.

What could be the reason behind this huge gap between the number of the population census and the tally of citizens registered with the NADRA.

A major reason could likely be the gender gap, reports said. In several pockets of population in the country with traditional mindset, the ratio of registered women is lesser in comparison to the registered men.

The authorities also made efforts in the past to get the adult population in Pakistan especially women registered to facilitate them in getting voting rights, education, health, employment and other facilities.

