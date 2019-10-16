47 deported to Pakistan after illegally crossing Iran border

QUETTA: Pakistani citizens who had illegally crossed border into Iran have been deported back to the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Iranian border officials deported 47 Pakistani nationals who were arrested after their illegal entry in Iran.

The Iranian officials handed over the illegal Pakistani entrants to the border officials of Pakistan, sources said.

All deportees have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

Pakistani citizens, who trespassed into Iran, were wanted to proceed to Europe without proper travel documents for economic reasons.

Those handed over to Pakistani border officials were arrested in Iran for staying without valid travel documents.

Arrested men are said to be residents of various areas of Punjab province.

People in search of green pastures take the route of Iran and Turkey from Pakistan to sneak into European countries.

