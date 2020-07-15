4872 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Sindh within 24 hours: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that 1,140 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 108,913, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 25 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,888.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11060 tests were conducted in Sindh during past 24 hours and overall number of tests in the province has reached to 604,728

Sindh CM said that 4872 more COVID-19 patients recuperated today, taking the number of recovered patients to 70,292 in the province.

The chief minister said that 36,733 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in the province, including 89 at isolation centres and 35,530 at their homes.

He maintained that 1116 COVID-19 patients are admitted at the hospitals and out of these patients, 736 are in critical condition. The chief minister said that 106 patients are on ventilators in the province.

He said that among 1140 fresh cases in Sindh, 522 were detected in Karachi including 134 in Karachi South district, 173 in Karachi East, 55 new cases in District Central, 39 in Malir, 88 in Korangi and 133 positive cases in Karachi West.

