5.2 earthquake jolts several parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake on Thursday jolted several parts of the country, no loss of life or property has been reported thus far.

According to the meteorological office (MET), the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Upper Dir, Malakand, Rawlakot, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mansehra, Mohmand, Bajaur and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with the intensity of 5.2 on the Richter scale.

Feeling the jolts, the residents of the aforesaid areas left their houses and offices and started reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The epicenter of the quake was Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan, 251 meters deep in the ground.

It may be noted that earthquake was also felt in Swat, Mingora and adjoining areas few days back. The intensity was recorded 5.5 Richter scale.

The past horror

On October 26, 2015, a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Pakistan had confirmed death toll at 272, with 2,227 people injured and nearly 25,000 homes damaged, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

