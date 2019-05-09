LARKANA: At least 50 new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive cases have been surfaced in Ratodero on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Dr Sikander Memon, in-charge of the Aids Control Programme in Sindh, said, “With the detection of 50 new cases, the tally of confirmed HIV cases have reached to 265 in Ratodero.

He said that out of the total infected people, 176 were children between two months to 12-year-old . The doctor said that screening of 930 people was carried out at the District Hospital in Ratodero today however total 5989 had been screened during the last 11 days in Larkana.

Earlier on May 8, it was said in a report that as many as 186 people, including 108 male and 78 female, had been tested positive for HIV in Ratodero during an ongoing mass screening in Ratodero.

According to a report sent to Sindh government by the Directorate General of Health services, total 4,656 persons had been screened for the HIV during the last 12 days.

Out of the 186 HIV patients,58 per cent were male and 42 per cent were female, the report had said and added that 54.8 per cent patients were between the age group of 2-5.

13 toddlers were also detected HIV positive in the area while 102 children of the age group 2-5 were tested positive for HIV.

