Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


More than 50 shops sealed in Lahore over violation of SOPs

shops sealed lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sealed more than 50 shops in Lahore over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial authorities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

People across the country continued to throng different markets on the third day of the “smart lockdown’ with majority of  the masses ignoring the SOPs and social distancing guidelines put forward to stem the spread of the virus.

The provincial government is continuing its action to ensure implementation of the SOPs that were declared mandatory for reopening of the businesses.

Read more: Karachi’s Zainab market sealed over SOP violation

So far more than 50 shops have been sealed in four tehsils of Lahore. The shops were sealed in the areas of Shalimar, Cantonment, Raiwind and others.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, all the mega shopping malls and educational institutes are closed till end of this month, however, some businesses were  allowed to reopen.

 

Yesterday, the district administration Karachi had sealed Karachi’s Zainab Market in Saddar, for violating the SOPs with regard to coronavirus pandemic.

The market was sealed on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Saddar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh decides to promote Matric, Inter students without exams

Pakistan

Punjab, Balochistan ban Youm-e-Ali processions after surge in Covid-19 cases

Pakistan

Sindh records 239 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Pakistan

PIA air transports three coronavirus infected bodies from Spain


ARY NEWS URDU