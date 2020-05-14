More than 50 shops sealed in Lahore over violation of SOPs

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sealed more than 50 shops in Lahore over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial authorities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

People across the country continued to throng different markets on the third day of the “smart lockdown’ with majority of the masses ignoring the SOPs and social distancing guidelines put forward to stem the spread of the virus.

The provincial government is continuing its action to ensure implementation of the SOPs that were declared mandatory for reopening of the businesses.

So far more than 50 shops have been sealed in four tehsils of Lahore. The shops were sealed in the areas of Shalimar, Cantonment, Raiwind and others.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, all the mega shopping malls and educational institutes are closed till end of this month, however, some businesses were allowed to reopen.

Yesterday, the district administration Karachi had sealed Karachi’s Zainab Market in Saddar, for violating the SOPs with regard to coronavirus pandemic.

The market was sealed on the orders of Assistant Commissioner Saddar.

