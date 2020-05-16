50,000 sacks of wheat confiscated in Matiari godown raid

A wheat godown was raided by local law enforcement in Matiari, Sindh on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, 50,000 sacks of wheat illegally stored in the establishment were found and confiscated.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police and the owner of the godown also exchanged harsh words during the raid.

Additional police was called in after things got heated and the godown was sealed till further notice.

Earlier on May 12, as many as 60,000 wheat sacks were recovered in various raids conducted in Khairpur’s Tehsil of Naro in Sindh.

According to the food inspector, the raids were carried out in different parts of Naro and the hoarded wheat sacks were recovered.

The wheat bags were hoarded by the traders at the various godowns of the area, he added.

