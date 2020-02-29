510 returning from Iran shifted to quarantined isolation centers: FIA

CHAGAI: Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Saturday reported 709 people who have ventured across the border from Iran to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, 510 of the returning individuals are those who went to Iran for religious purposes and are Pakistani natives.

Read More: Two more test positive for coronavirus, tally jumps to four: Dr Zafar Mirza

27 natives of Iran who were in Pakistan have crossed over and sent back to their homeland amid fears of coronavirus.

All those that have returned are being thoroughly screened near the border of Balochistan and Iran to ensure that there is no presence of coronavirus in them.

Read More: FIA summos 938 Sindh govt officials who are illegal BISP beneficiaries

All those that have returned from Iran have been sent into quarantined isolation centres till conclusive results of their tests arrive.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that only Pakistani citizens stuck up in Iran will be allowed entry in Pakistan, the border authorities at the Taftan border said in a statement.

Read More: Only citizens allowed entry in Pakistan from Iran: border officials

The citizens of Iran and other countries will not be permitted entry in Pakistan from the border crossing, officials said.

Pakistan has temporarily closed all the five entry points at the border with Iran — Taftan, Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Washuk — as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Comments

comments