54 more test positive for coronvirus in Swat valley, total infections near 1300

SWAT: 54 more tested positive for coronavirus in the valley on Sunday, total infections near 1300 in the region, ARY News reported.

A total of 486 people have also been cured after contracting the coronavirus, ministry of health spokesperson revealed.

A coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection in the district yesterday.

Death toll from the virus in the district has gone up to 45.

The death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

