5,494 tested positive for dengue in Rawalpindi: deputy commissioner

RAWALPINDI: As many as 5,494 people were affected by mosquito-borne dengue fever so far this year in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner Saifullah said that 5,494 people were tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection in various hospitals of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that 4,917 dengue patients were provided treatment at public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi. He further said that 172 patients of life-threatening dengue hemorrhagic fever were under treatment in various hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Earlier on October 15, the total number of Dengue cases had reached 31,076 across the country, with 47 deaths this year .

According to the health ministry, the tally of dengue patients across the country had jumped over 31,000 with the recent addition of 978 cases, reported during the last 24 hours.

Sources had said, 8,626 patients had been tested positive with dengue fever in Islamabad, 6,833 in Punjab, 5,331 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5,362 in Sindh, 2,843 in Balochistan and 1,355 cases had been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

