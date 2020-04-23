55 new cases swell Balochistan’s coronavirus tally to 607

QUETTA: 55 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan, according to provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

He said the number of people affected by the virus in the province so far has reached 607 after the addition of the new cases.

بلوچستان میں کورونا وائرس سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد 607 ہوگئی۔

آج مذید 55 افراد میں کرونا وائرس کی تصدیق ہوگئی ہے۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) April 23, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases has soared to more than 10, 800 in the country with over 220 deaths.

Sindh reported 298 more cases of the novel coronavirus today, raising the total number of patients in the province to 3,671.

Whereas, Punjab saw 116 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 4,706.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan CM Jam Kamal announced to provide relief to tenants on government owned land in the province for two months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made in a high level meeting chaired by the chief minister Balochistan where it was also decided to maintain the current lockdown in the province.

The meeting also decided to provide Ramadan-assistance package to all mosques registered with the provincial authority.

