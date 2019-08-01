Web Analytics
55-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping girls held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a 55-year-old man accused of kidnapping and murdering a number of minor girls after sexual assault in different cities of Punjab, reported ARY News.

A team of the Rawalpindi range police arrested the suspect during a raid in the Adiala Jail area of the city.

Over the course of initial interrogation, the suspected rapist confessed to having subjected 22 girls to sexual abuse in different cities of the province.

The police said the suspect is a habitual criminal and previously served prison term on similar charges.

