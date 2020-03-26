LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday 550 pilgrims who were quarantined in Dera Gazi Khan upon return from virus-hit Iran via Taftan are being sent their homes after their tests were declared negative, reported ARY News.

He presided over a high-level meeting to review the provincial government’s measures to stem the virus.

The chief minister said an amount of Rs12 billion is being released to the health department for purchase of medical equipment. He added all necessary steps have been taken for better treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Punjab government is going all out to ensure supply of essential items across the province during the lockdown, he said, ruling out a shortage of food commodities, including wheat flour. He ordered an indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers.

Usman Buzdar reiterated his government’s resolve to not leave the public at the mercy of hoarders and issued directives for the authorities concerned to further improve supply chain throughout the province.

He said Punjab’s every division will have its own diagnostic facilities soon where COVID-19 tests would be carried out.

A sum of Rs620 million has already been disbursed to the health department for setting up new labs, the CM said.

