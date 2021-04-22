56 children contract coronavirus in Islamabad: DHO

ISLAMABAD: Fifty-six children aged up to 10 years have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Office confirmed that overall 7,603 children aged up to 10 years have contracted COVID-19 so far, whereas, 6,537 teenagers aged from 11 years to 20 years were infected with the virus.

The statistics of COVID-19 cases with separate age groups in Islamabad further showed that the coronavirus-positive people aged 21-30 years were recorded up to 14,469 and 20,209 are those aged between 31 to 45 years.

13,634 patients of coronavirus are aged between 46 and 60 years. In a day, 203 men, and 172 women have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Islamabad.

Pakistan has reported 98 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,698.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 98 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,857 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 778,238 as 5,857 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

As many as 57,591 samples were tested, out of which nearly 6,000 turned out to be positive with 10.16 per cent positivity rate.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 676,605, while 4,593 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

