57 more die of Covid-19, 1,194 infected in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic killed 57 more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,633.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 939,931 after 1,194 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

Also Read: Tourism, polls: NCOC to speed up vaccination in Gilgit, Azad Kashmir

The 1,194 new infections emerged when 35,695 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 3.334 per cent, the NCOC said.

Statistics 12 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,695

Positive Cases: 1194

Positivity % : 3.34%

Deaths : 57 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 12, 2021

On Friday, the NCOC decided to speed up vaccination of citizens against Covid-19 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government will set up mass vaccination centres and mobile vaccination teams for the purpose.

Also Read: G7 to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said: “Vaccination needs to be geared up due to upcoming election in Azad Kashmir and tourism season in Gilgit Baltistan,”

Comments

comments