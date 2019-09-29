596 more people diagnosed with dengue, one dies in Islamabad in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 596 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad over the last 24 years.

Sources relayed of the total, 526 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at government-run hospitals and 70 at private medical facilities.

Of them, 307 were tested positive for the deadly disease at the Polyclinic, 162 at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), 53 at the Federal General Hospital and four at the CDA Hospital.

Meanwhile, one dengue patient died at the Polyclinic over the last 24 hours.

According to the sources, a total of 182 people suffering from the disease are under treatment at different Islamabad hospital.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said all-out measures were being taken to control the spread of dengue.

Talking to media, he said our focus is on areas where most dengue cases are reported in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas. He said monitoring is being done in areas of Potohar region on a daily basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza said preventive measures including sprays are being done in areas where there are reports of dengue prevalence. He said teams have further been reinforced with new staff.

