60 new coronavirus cases push Punjab’s tally to 4,255

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 4,255.

A spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said 49 people have died from the contagion so far. He added 14 coronavirus patients are struggling for life while 724 have recovered from the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 9, 216 in the country with 192 deaths.

Earlier, Sindh reported 289 more cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of patients in the province to 3,053.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, in a tweet said that the provincial government conducted 2,191 tests over the past 24 hours, out of which 289 came positive.

“Over the last 24 hours, five more people died from the coronavirus in Sindh,” he further said.

Sindh has so far reported 66 coronavirus-related deaths with 665 patients recovering from the disease.

