60 pc sanitizers available in markets detected fake: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Thursday that 60 per cent sanitizers available in markets detected fake after its laboratory analysis, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, said the government has prepared a list of fake sanitizers which will be lifted from all markets.

He said that Pakistan has also manufactured sanitizers and testing kits for coronavirus. Fawad Chaudhry said the quality check of the testing kits was 99 per cent accurate and it has been handed over to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the final approval.

“The testing kits will be launched into markets after its final approval. The kits will be commonly used after further tests to be conducted by DRAP. Common usage means that the kits will be provided to laboratories across the country. We have also manufactured ventilators which will be put on trial from tomorrow.”

“Pakistan-made testing kits are low in prices as compared to the kits imported from China. There was no attention given on research and development in past.”

The minister said masks and gloves were previously manufactured by China and some other countries, however, the world is now buying medical equipment from China after coronavirus pandemic.

