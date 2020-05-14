600 health workers will leave for Kuwait to help fight COVID: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Thursday agreed to send over 600 health workers from Pakistan to Kuwait, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari agreed to the request made prior by the Kuwaiti government to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Health workers and nurses will be a part of the contingent that will set off for Kuwait.

5500 overseas Pakistanis stuck in Kuwait who want to return will also be brought back via special flights, the agreement has been reached with the government of Kuwait in this regard.

Four flights will bring back the people the coming two weeks, said Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari also informed that Pakistan was now capable of bringing back 12000 expatriates to the country.

Bukhari also said that Pakistanis who will return and have no means to sustain a living or a job will be registered on the portal.

A portal in this regard will start functioning from June and all those overseas Pakistanis seeking job opportunities will be accomodated by the government.

Zulfi Bukhari also entailed that he was soon to engage with ministers to ensure free visa extensions for Pakistani diaspora.

