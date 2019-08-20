6,324 schools, tuition centres issued notices on tax evasion

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served notices to as many as 6,324 private schools and tuition centres in Karachi over failing to pay their due taxes despite having “booming business”.

It transpired during a survey conducted by the Broadening of Tax Base (BTB) Zone, the Regional Tax Officer (RTO-II) Karachi that quite a large number of private schools, A-Level, O-Level tuition centres, pre-nursery training schools and other academies are having a booming business in the city.

Nevertheless, most of these private schools and tuition centres were not registered with FBR and paying their due taxes, according to a circular, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

“These tuition centres, academies and schools are not filing their income tax return and statement under section of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and are not deducting tax under section 149 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 on salaries being given to the teachers and staff and also not deducting tax on supplies under section 153 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

Thus, they are incurring a huge loss to the national exchequer.”

