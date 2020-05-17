LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Sunday and briefed him about operations of the Corona Relief Tiger Force in the province.

During the meeting, the SAPM said the Tiger Force volunteers are taking part in public service activities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The volunteers are dedicated and will set a new example of helping the affected people, he added.

وزیراعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar سے وزیراعظم کے معاون خصوصی یوتھ افیئرز @UdarOfficial کی ملاقات: پنجاب میں ٹائیگر فورس بارے جائزہ لیا گیا-

▪︎پنجاب میں 7 لاکھ نوجوان ٹائیگر فورس کے رجسٹرڈ ہوچکے ہیں۔

▪︎ٹائیگر فورس کے 64 ہزار نوجوانوں کو مختلف ذمہ داریاں تفویض کی جا چکی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/GFiCOlDowk — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) May 17, 2020

He said seven 700,000 registered themselves for the Tiger Force in Punjab, out of whom 64,000 youths have been assigned various responsibilities.

Chief Minister Buzdar said youth are the country’s asset and that the province will take lead in the Tiger Force operations.

Earlier, on May 11, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Usman Dar had met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented him a first report on activities of the Corona Tiger Relief Force soon after its mobilization.

Briefing the PM, he said that registration of youth at union council level helped them in recruiting jobless people and expressed his satisfaction on reports received from the provinces but also presented a report of lack of cooperation from the Sindh authorities on the matter.

