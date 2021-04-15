653 new infections of Covid-19, eight deaths reported in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 653 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight deaths in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh said that overall 12,982 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and 653 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.

With fresh cases, total number of provincial Covid infections reached 2,70,470, while total deaths reported since the first outbreak in the province stand at 4,541.

Today 389 more patients recovered in the province increasing the number of recovered patients of coronavirus in Sindh to 2,59,388.

Coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 15,872 on Thursday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 118 more lives and 5,395 fresh infections were reported during the period.

With the latest inclusion of new infections, the number of overall COVID cases currently stands at 739,818. The ratio of positive COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours remained 8.34 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 4,740 people recovered their health, taking the overall number of recovered patients in Pakistan to 646,652.

The health facilities across the country conducted 64,685 coronavirus detection tests.

Comments

comments