69 new cases, 33 recover as KP sees six more coronavirus deaths

PESHAWAR: 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the number of people who have caught the disease in the province to 1,345.

KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra said in a tweet six more people died from the contagion, raising the death toll to 80. So far, 335 people have recovered from the disease, he added.

50 of the newly detected cases are in Peshawar and Malakand divisions, the minister said.

Pakhtunkhwa #coronavirus update, April 21. 1345 cases (69 new)

80 deaths (6 new)

335 recoveries (33 new) 50 of the cases discovered are in Peshawar and Malakand divisions.

The total number of coronavirus cases has soared to more than 9, 600 in the country with over 200 deaths.

Sindh reported 289 more cases of the novel coronavirus today, raising the total number of patients in the province to 3,053.

Whereas, Punjab saw 60 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 4,255.

As many as 82 more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan where the number of such patients has jumped to 283. The number of Covid-19 cases in Balochistan has reached 495.

