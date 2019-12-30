CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates 7-day-long Punjab Folk Mela

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Punjab Folk Mela, 2020 at open-air theatre, Jinnah Garden.

Different artists sang folk songs which were appreciated by the Chief Minister. The chief minister also appreciated the information and culture department for holding the folk mela and announced the Punjab government will hold such functions in the future as well to encourage the local artists.

Read More: Shehroz Sabzwari comes clean on “divorce” with wife Syra

Such carnivals not only provide recreational opportunities but also promote artistic talents, he said. The folk mela will continue for seven days and admission is free.

Provincial Ministers Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Samiullah Chaudhary, Nadeem Bara MPA, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority, Secretary Information and a large number of people were present on this occasion.

The seven-day long, Punjab Folk Mela begun at Open Air Theater, Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore from Monday.

Read More: Ayeza Khan says she is not on Twitter

Public entry is free for the grand cultural event, which includes segments like Grand Musical Nights, Sufi Qawwalis, Folk Dances, Folk Music, Ghazal Nights and Mehfil e Mushaira.

More than one hundred local folk artists are performing in the Folk Mela.

Comments

comments