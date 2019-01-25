701 CNICs issued to special persons for free: Nadra

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Friday issued 701 computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to special persons free of cost in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The Nadra said the special persons included hearing-impaired, mute, accidentally handicapped and those who were born with disability.

The spokesperson for Nadra Sindh said the campaign in this regard was continued for two consecutive weeks by the provincial government.

The spokesman said applications for the CNICs were received through mobile registration vans and the identity cards were issued to the special persons for free.

“One-window operation was started to facilitate the special people,” he said adding that in the meanwhile medical experts and representatives of different organisations apart from the Nadra were also present on this occasion.

Last month, the Sindh apex committee declared the CNIC mandatory for sale and purchase of mobile phones in the province.

In a bizarre incident, a thief on Wednesday stole about 1800 CNICs along a register for entry from Landhi area of Karachi.

The incident took place at the Nadra’s Landhi office. Sources said the Nadra has decided to cancel the stolen CNICs.

The sources said the stealing of the CNICs might have some connection with the upcoming by-election. They said the CNICs would be reprinted now and be issued before the January 27 by-poll.

