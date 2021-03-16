72-inch-pipeline rupture suspends water supply to many Karachi areas

THATTA: Due to a technical fault to have occurred in a 72-inch water supply channel for Karachi originating in Dhabeji pumping station, the pipeline which supplies about 18 million gallons to the city has burst after a back pressure it conceded from line number five, ARY News reported.

Due to the setback in the Karachi line, vast swathes of the port city are to remain without water supply until the line is repaired.

The regions in Karachi to have affected water supply due to the incident are Quaidabad, Landhi, Malir, Shah Latif, Razzakabad, Korangi, etc.

It may be noted that the repair work has yet to begin on the damaged line.

