7,364 mobiles recovered from prisoners in Punjab jails  

LAHORE: Around 7,364 mobile phones were recovered from prisoners in Punjab jails.

As per details, during an operation in jails of Punjab, 7,346 mobile phones, 2,271 sim cards and 1,627 chargers were recovered from the possession of inmates.

The report revealed that the Lahore region tops the list where 3,262 phones were recovered. 1,488 and 1,212 mobile phones were found in the regions of Rawalpindi and Faisalabad respectively.

From the Sargodha region, 573 phones were caught while from Multan jails, the number was 279.

304 and 246 were recovered from Bahawalpur and Sahiwal regions respectively.

Last month, the government of Punjab changed 12 jail superintendents from across the province.

According to details, Mr. Shahram Tauqir was chosen as the new superintendent of Highway Security, Sahiwal. Sajid Baig was made superintendent of Central Jail, Bahawalpur.

Whereas, Superintendent Naveed Ashraf was made the Inspector General (I.G) for prisons. Mansoor Akbar was made superintendent central jail Mianwali and Ahmed Naveed Gondal was chosen as superintendent central jail Gujranwala.

Mian Muhammad Ansar was posted as superintendent district jails, Shahpur, meanwhile, Ata-Ullah Malik was posted as superintendent district jail Sialkot.

Khan Waheed Khan was announced as the new superintendent of Mandi Baha Uddin, while Ali Akbar was chosen as the superintendent of district jail Faisalabad.

Chaudhry Asghar and Asghar Munir were chosen as superintendent Sheikhupura and Kasur, respectively.

