79 drug peddlers apprehended in Lahore

LAHORE: Police claimed to have arrested at least 79 drug peddlers from different areas in Lahore during the last two days, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police continued a crackdown against the drug peddlers and gamblers across the city for the second consecutive day on Monday.

Sources said that the police have registered 78 cases against the drug peddlers during the large-scale operation in the city.

Read More: CM Buzdar orders strict action against drug peddlers outside educational campuses

Earlier on September 22, the provincial government of Punjab, had decided to launch a severe crackdown on those found selling drugs outside educational campuses.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Ahmed Khan Buzdar had ordered indiscriminate action against those found involved in the nefarious activity. CM Buzdar in a statement had said that those selling drugs were not worth any mercy, those poisoning the youth deserve to be behind bars.

CM Buzdar had issued directives to the law enforcement agencies for swift and prompt action against those found involved and bring them to justice.

Comments

comments