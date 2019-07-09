7,929 bikes seized in Karachi as ‘No Helmet No Ride’ campaign continues

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday challaned around 12,087 motorcyclists for not wearing a helmet, ARY News reported.

The traffic police also recovered Rs18,13050 in terms of fine on the ninth day of the special campaign titled “No Helmet-No Ride”.

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the police also seized 7,929 motorcycles.

It must be noted that DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign on July 1 at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

“No biker would be allowed to ply on the city’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet,” said the DIG Traffic.

Read More: 12,755 motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

Mahar said those found violating the traffic rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be impounded.

Meanwhile, civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help in saving the life of motorcyclists in case of any accident.

Comments

comments