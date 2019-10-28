82 new dengue cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The health authorities on Monday confirmed that as many as 82 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit, the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,350. The officials said that 25 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar.

The DRU further said that 114 dengue patients were under treatment in various hospitals in the province. The authorities further said that 6,236 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Moreover, mosquito-borne disease dengue continued to play havoc with the lives of citizens as the count of dengue cases in Karachi in October had reached to 4294, while the mosquito-borne disease had claimed 23 lives.

In Sindh overall count of the dengue patients had reached 7808, health officials said in the latest report.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad, he had said cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

