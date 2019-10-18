85 new dengue cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department on Friday confirmed that at least 85 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever were brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The officials from the provincial health department detailed that the tally mounted to 5789 for dengue patients this year in the province.

As many as 5612 dengue patients were discharged from the hospitals after treatment, the officials added.

Read More: Two more patients die of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

Earlier in the day, two more patient had lost there life in the Rawalpindi to dengue fever which had become a pandemic throughout the country.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad. Moreover, the dengue virus has claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll to 20 in the Sindh province.

Sources had said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards had been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

Comments

comments